Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.48. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 1,469 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

