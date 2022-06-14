ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 65.5% in May

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the May 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.98. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 232.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

