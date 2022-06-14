TheStreet Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to C

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of VOYA opened at $59.95 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,715 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 160.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2,641.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 175,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

