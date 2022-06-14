Thomas Gutschlag Acquires 2,494,118 Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII) Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AIIGet Rating) insider Thomas Gutschlag acquired 2,494,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,120,000.30 ($1,472,222.43).

Thomas Gutschlag also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 12th, Thomas Gutschlag purchased 2,852,251 shares of Almonty Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$2,681,115.94 ($1,861,886.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.06.

About Almonty Industries (Get Rating)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.