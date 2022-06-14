Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

