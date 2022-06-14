Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $96.33. 16,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,749. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 483,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after buying an additional 481,546 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

