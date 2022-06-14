Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 5,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 635,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.