Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,309,735.16 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,826,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,176,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

Shares of THRY traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 260,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,850. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.