Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

