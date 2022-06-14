Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

TSBK stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $209.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

