Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78. 1,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 612,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.
In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
