Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78. 1,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 612,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

