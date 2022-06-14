Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of TTNP opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
