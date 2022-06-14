Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

