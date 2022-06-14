TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.70. The company has a market cap of £2.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.
TLA Worldwide Company Profile (LON:TLA)
Featured Articles
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TLA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.