Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.22

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

About Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

