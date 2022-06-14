Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.22

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.
About Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)
