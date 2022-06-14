Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.82

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.82 and last traded at $95.84, with a volume of 110606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.16.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)
