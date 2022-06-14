Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.82

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.82 and last traded at $95.84, with a volume of 110606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

