Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in May

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.0 days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile (Get Rating)
