Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.
Shares of TTUUF opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)
