TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,348,741 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of £7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.54.
TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)
