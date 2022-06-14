TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 58.9% in May

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the May 15th total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.34. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

