TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 308,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on TORM in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get TORM alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 182,869 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in TORM by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TORM by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $943.23 million, a PE ratio of -90.71 and a beta of -275.17.

About TORM (Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.