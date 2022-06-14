Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 41,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,876,354 shares.The stock last traded at $69.78 and had previously closed at $70.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $368,308,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $250,951,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

