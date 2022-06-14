ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the May 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $187.50.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 421,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 308,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.