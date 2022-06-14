Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of TYIDY opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

About Toyota Industries (Get Rating)

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.