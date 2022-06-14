Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of TYIDY opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.
About Toyota Industries (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Industries (TYIDY)
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.