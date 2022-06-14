Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $154.60

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.60 and last traded at $154.72, with a volume of 2839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.15. The stock has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.