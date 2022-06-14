Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $154.60

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.60 and last traded at $154.72, with a volume of 2839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.15. The stock has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.