TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Down 4.2%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 3,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 413,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after buying an additional 704,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 596,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares during the period.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.