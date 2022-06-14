TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $388.41

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 388.41 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 389.60 ($4.73), with a volume of 117726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($4.76).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 457.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis acquired 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £19,899.24 ($24,152.49).

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

