Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.91

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.91 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.05 ($0.19). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 68,214 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.91. The firm has a market cap of £8.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

