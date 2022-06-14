Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.91

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.91 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.05 ($0.19). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 68,214 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.91. The firm has a market cap of £8.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.
About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)
