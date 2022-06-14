Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,963,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGGI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 22,979,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,272,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
Trans Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
