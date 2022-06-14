TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 760,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.08. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -15.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

