TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $530.33

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $530.33 and last traded at $532.41, with a volume of 6379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

