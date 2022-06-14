TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,516 shares of company stock worth $1,685,639. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.74. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.37.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.