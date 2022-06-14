TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,516 shares of company stock worth $1,685,639. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.74. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

