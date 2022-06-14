TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $25.73

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $29.49. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 15 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $696.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,516 shares of company stock worth $1,685,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

