TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

