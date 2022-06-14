TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TANNZ stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.80.
