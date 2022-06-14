TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Up 63.6% in May

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (TANNI)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.