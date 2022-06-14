Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 4.9%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.34. 1,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Hair acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,537,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,313 shares of company stock worth $1,548,685. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 267.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,204 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,240 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.