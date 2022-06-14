Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 395.72 ($4.80), with a volume of 376440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.18).

Specifically, insider Ofer Druker sold 17,156 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £101,563.52 ($123,271.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £597.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 479.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 520. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

