Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 395.72 ($4.80), with a volume of 376440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.18).
Specifically, insider Ofer Druker sold 17,156 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £101,563.52 ($123,271.66).
The company has a market capitalization of £597.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 479.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 520. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Articles
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.