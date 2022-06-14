Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,400 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the May 15th total of 438,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 799.3 days.

TTTPF opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Get Tremor International alerts:

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.