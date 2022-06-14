Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.10. Tremor International shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 769 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

