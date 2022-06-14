Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.10. Tremor International shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 769 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.
Tremor International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
