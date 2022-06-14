TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

NYSE:TNET opened at $73.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.30. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,011. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

