Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at $139,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 48.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

