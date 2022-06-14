Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.33. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 90,267 shares traded.

TRIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

