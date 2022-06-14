Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.31

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.31 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.54). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 42,621 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of £49.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

