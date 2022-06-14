Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.14. 81,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,016,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Trip.com Group by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.