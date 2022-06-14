Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Down 6.8%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. 3,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCFC. Capital One Financial began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60.
Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
