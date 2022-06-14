Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Down 6.8%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. 3,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCFC. Capital One Financial began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.