Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.81.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 113,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

