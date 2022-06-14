Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 21,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,152,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,295,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

