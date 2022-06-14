trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in trivago by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $591.80 million, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.64.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

