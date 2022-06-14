trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.57. 27,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 451,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.64.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
