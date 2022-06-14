trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.57. 27,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 451,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

