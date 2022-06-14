True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.06

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 92218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 94.29%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.